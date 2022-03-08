Big terror strike that kills Srinagar teen, targets Shias shocks valley

Due to the fear of reprisals, the valley doesn't protest much against the terror acts done or perceived to be done by the separatist militants. However, the anger and anguish remain writ large on every face even as the Kashmiris are heard cursing such actors of violence at homes and at private gatherings. Still, motley groups of youths went out on the streets to protest the killing of the 60 Shia Muslims. A group of youth was preparing to stage a protest with a candlelight march against the grenade attack at Amira Kadal and in solidarity with the victim families, on Monday evening, from Zero Bridge to the Press Enclave.



The public anger forced reactions even from the mainstream politicians who are otherwise known for being soft to the militants or glorifying militancy and calling for talks with the militants, separatists and Pakistan. A barrage of condemnations poured in from the former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- as also from several leaders of the Congress, Apni Party and the Peoples' Conference. Many of them dismissed it as a 'dastardly attack'.



Srinagar's Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Vijay Kumar and IG CRPF Charu Sinha are sifting through CCTV footage in their attempts to get a clue with regard to identification and whereabouts of the man who lobbed the grenade. However, till late on Monday they were not able to get a lead. Some senior officials insisted that the Police and intelligence agencies had already received inputs about some possible grenade attacks by the militants in and around the summer capital. They had mounted the guard but it failed to pre-empt the one at Amira Kadal.