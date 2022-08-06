Bihar: After Saran, hooch claims three lives in Vaishali

Sunil Chaudhary and Vikash Chaudhary of the Sardei village were relatives. Two others are battling for their lives.



They had consumed spurious liquor during "Chathi" (a celebration on the sixth day after the child is born) in Sardei village. Vikash's brother Shambhu Chaudhary also consumed liquor and stated to be critical.



Another incident was reported in Dhadhua village under Jandaha police station in Vaishali district when a person named Karan Kumar consumed liquor on Friday night. He complained of abdominal pain on Saturday morning. The family members rushed him to a hospital in Jandaha where he succumbed.