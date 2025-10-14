Bihar assembly polls: BJP's first list out, 9 women in fray, 2 ex MPs get tickets
Among the notable names are former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav and Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari, who both lost in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year
The BJP on Tuesday announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, along with six state ministers.
The list includes nine women candidates. Sitting Minister Renu Devi will seek re-election from Bettiah, while Arjuna awardee and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh will contest from Jamui.
Other sitting ministers in the fray include Mangal Pandey (Siwan), Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Krishna Kumar Mantoo (Amnour), and Prem Kumar (Gaya Town).
Yadav, defeated from Patliputra, will contest from Danapur, while Tiwari, former Buxar MP, will fight from Buxar Assembly constituency. Their inclusion signals the party’s continued faith in their regional influence despite recent setbacks.
The list also features Sunil Kumar Pintu, a former JD(U) MP from Sitamarhi who has rejoined the BJP. A two-time BJP MLA and Bihar’s Tourism Minister from 2010 to 2013, Pintu’s return is being seen as a “homecoming.”
Former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Katihar, along with Sanjay Sarogi (Darbhanga), Kundan Kumar (Begusarai), Rohit Pandey (Bhagalpur), and Kumar Pranay (Munger).
The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes set for November 14.
