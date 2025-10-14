Bihar assembly polls: BJP's first list out, 9 women in fray, 2 ex MPs get tickets

The BJP on Tuesday announced its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, along with six state ministers.

The list includes nine women candidates. Sitting Minister Renu Devi will seek re-election from Bettiah, while Arjuna awardee and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh will contest from Jamui.

Other sitting ministers in the fray include Mangal Pandey (Siwan), Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Krishna Kumar Mantoo (Amnour), and Prem Kumar (Gaya Town).