Bihar Board class 10 results declared; overall pass percentage 82.91

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday announced the class 10 results, with the overall pass percentage being 82.91.

The pass percentage for boys was 84.45, while it was 81.4 for girls.

"This year, a total of 16,64,252 candidates appeared for the examination, of which 8,58,785 were girls and 8,05,467 were boys. A total of 13,79,842 candidates, including 6,99,549 girls and 6,80,293 boys, passed the examination," BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said.

The overall pass percentage was 81.04 last year, he added.

A total of 4,52,302 students passed with first division while 5,24,965 students secured second division and 3,80,732 got third division, he added.