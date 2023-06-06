Bihar bridge collapse: Will recover money from construction company, says Tejashwi Yadav

Reacting to the BJP leaders' demand for a CBI probe, Tejashwi took a dig at them saying that CBI officials are not engineers so how can they investigate the civil work of the bridge.



"After the first collapse of the bridge, we did the review meeting and gave clear directions to the construction company for the construction," Yadav said.



Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar said: "The bridge was weak right from the beginning and hence it collapsed. Our government is sensitive to this issue and will take strong action against the culprits."



"As soon as our chief minister learnt about the bridge, he directed the officials to go on the spot and take action against the accused. The deputy CM and department secretary had briefed the media persons the same day," Chaudhary said.