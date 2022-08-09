Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar seeks appointment with Governor amid political upheaval

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.



A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.



Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the Bihar Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the RJD 79.