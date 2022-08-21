Bihar daily wager gets IT notice of Rs 37.5 lakh

"We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud", said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

"Girish says he performs menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again", said the SHO.