Bihar Diary: Win the vote, lose the trust 

Nitish Kumar may have won the vote but he surely lost the trust, remarked writer and former MLC Prem Kumar Mani after the chief minister proved his majority in the Assembly.

By winning the vote of confidence, Nitish might have prolonged his tenure as the chief minister by a few more weeks or months but the damage to his credibility—whatever was left of it—is beyond repair, says Mani, once a close aide of the Bihar CM.

Even the most gullible supporter is finding it difficult to buy the theory that Nitish snapped ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) because of corruption and moneymaking by its ministers. As chief minister, he could have easily dropped them.

When Tejashwi Yadav ridiculed him for his switcheroo, Nitish’s rebuttal was that his heart was no longer in the coalition. The coalition was not formed to entertain him, hit back Tejashwi in his 40-minute speech in the House, but to support him.

Old political slogans have little resale value, says activist Md Moosa. There are few takers for the old ‘jungle raj’ charge against the RJD. After all, Nitish did form the government with the alleged promoters of ‘jungle raj’—not once but twice.

Popular consensus is that Nitish Kumar has been riding a tiger and is likely to be devoured by it. The BJP, by imposing Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha as deputy chief ministers, has tightened the screws. Until a few weeks ago, Samrat was attacking Nitish left, right and centre.

The CM’s ugly fight with Vijay Sinha—when Nitish headed the NDA government and Vijay was Speaker of the Assembly—is still fresh in public memory. Having effectively cut him down to size, the BJP now covets the political constituency comprising the EBCs (Economically Backward Classes) that Nitish had carved out for himself.

With the nomination of Bhim Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate, the BJP has already taken the first step to nibble at its unpredictable ally’s political turf. If that weren’t enough, Bhim Singh replaces Sushil Kumar Modi, Nitish’s longtime friend. According to the grapevine, the Bihar CM virtually begged that ‘Modi Jr’ be given the deputy CM’s post.

The BJP reciprocated by relegating him to the Bihar unit of the BJP’s Margdarshak Mandal. With friends like the BJP, say wags, Nitish needs no enemies. Is his political career finished? The answer, most people believe, is affirmative.

Even the luckiest of cats do not have more than nine lives; nine oaths as CM are more than he could possibly hope for.

---