Bihar doctor alleges BJP MLA physically assaulted him

A doctor of a government hospital in Bihar's Munger alleged that BJP MLA Pranav Kumar threatened him with dire consequences and tried to strangulate him on Monday, 9 October.

Dr Kumar Shanu, who is posted at the Sadar hospital, claimed that the BJP MLA barged into his cabin in the emergency ward and threatened him.

A video in this regard went viral on social media where the verbal spat between the doctor and MLA was taking place inside the emergency ward.

"A neuro case came to the emergency ward and I referred it to the higher centre for better treatment. The patient's kin asked me to talk to the MLA which I refused. Then they asked my name, and I told them that revealing my name is not required here. I did my job," Shanu claimed.