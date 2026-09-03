Bihar flood situation worsens as eight major rivers flow above danger mark

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Thursday as eight major rivers crossed their respective danger marks, inundating several areas and disrupting normal life across 13 districts.

The Ganga, Son, Punpun, Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Ghaghara rivers are flowing above danger levels, prompting authorities to step up evacuation, relief and anti-erosion measures.

Patna remains among the worst-affected areas, with the Ganga, Son and Punpun rivers crossing danger marks.

At Gandhi Ghat, the Ganga is flowing 127 cm above the danger mark, while at Digha Ghat the level is 61 cm above the threshold.

The Punpun has risen sharply at Shripalpur, where it is flowing around 2.01 metres above the danger mark. Floodwaters have entered houses in nearby areas.