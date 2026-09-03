Bihar flood situation worsens as eight major rivers flow above danger mark
Administration has deployed 12 government boats to evacuate people stranded in flood-hit areas
The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Thursday as eight major rivers crossed their respective danger marks, inundating several areas and disrupting normal life across 13 districts.
The Ganga, Son, Punpun, Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati and Ghaghara rivers are flowing above danger levels, prompting authorities to step up evacuation, relief and anti-erosion measures.
Patna remains among the worst-affected areas, with the Ganga, Son and Punpun rivers crossing danger marks.
At Gandhi Ghat, the Ganga is flowing 127 cm above the danger mark, while at Digha Ghat the level is 61 cm above the threshold.
The Punpun has risen sharply at Shripalpur, where it is flowing around 2.01 metres above the danger mark. Floodwaters have entered houses in nearby areas.
The situation has also worsened along the Son after more than 5.54 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Indrapuri Barrage. The resulting surge has spread into riverine areas of Maner, Danapur, Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama.
The administration has deployed 12 government boats to evacuate people stranded in flood-hit areas.
The Ganga has also risen significantly in other parts of the state. At Mohiuddinnagar in Samastipur, the river is around 1.50 metres above the danger mark, while levels remain above the threshold at Hathidah and Kahalgaon. In Munger, the river has crossed the warning level.
In Bhagalpur, severe erosion along the Ganga has raised concerns over the safety of the Raghopur-Kazikoraiya embankment and the railway's tagging dam.
Authorities are carrying out round-the-clock protection work, with around 200 tractors and three steamers deployed to transport and place sandbags along vulnerable stretches.
With IANS inputs