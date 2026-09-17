Bihar floods worsen, 50 lakh affected in 15 districts; relief operations stepped up
Thirteen relief camps have been set up, while more than 1,000 community kitchens and nearly 1,800 boats had been deployed in flood-hit areas
At least 50 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected by floods in Bihar, with the situation worsening in several parts of the state, according to figures from the Bihar Disaster Management Department.
The affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.
Relief material and assistance were being rushed to the worst-hit areas as the state government stepped up rescue and relief operations.
The Disaster Management Department said 13 relief camps had been set up, while more than 1,000 community kitchens and nearly 1,800 boats had been deployed in flood-hit areas.
Bihar is among India's most flood-prone states, and all seven of its major rivers were flowing above their respective danger levels on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, according to the state Water Resources Department.
The state lies downstream of Nepal, which witnessed deadly flooding last month.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said Rs 7,000 each had been transferred to more than 8.27 lakh flood-affected families in the state."Food, clean drinking water, medicines and other essential facilities are being continuously provided to needy families," Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement.
Flooding began earlier this month, with local media reports putting the death toll at 20. Large tracts of farmland have also been inundated, officials said.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Bihar to conduct a "detailed assessment of damages". However, his visit also drew criticism and trolling on social media over the manner in which the assessment was conducted.
Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out evacuation and rescue operations across the worst-hit districts.
High-level teams have also visited the state to assess agricultural losses and infrastructure damage and to coordinate further financial assistance from the Centre.
Meanwhile, RJD National Working President and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has criticised the BJP's planned 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, citing the flood situation in the state.
Modi's birthday falls on 17th September, with the BJP observing the occasion as part of its month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who hails from Bihar, has appealed to people to light a diya at home between 6 pm and 7 pm on 17th September and pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life and good health.
The appeal has drawn trolling on social media, with critics questioning the BJP's decision to focus on the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations while large parts of Bihar continue to grapple with the floods. Some users also targeted Nabin, saying that while Bihar suffers from the floods, the ruling party is busy celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday.