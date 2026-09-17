Bihar floods worsen, 50 lakh affected in 15 districts; relief operations stepped up

Relief material and assistance were being rushed to the worst-hit areas as the state government stepped up rescue and relief operations.

The Disaster Management Department said 13 relief camps had been set up, while more than 1,000 community kitchens and nearly 1,800 boats had been deployed in flood-hit areas.

Bihar is among India's most flood-prone states, and all seven of its major rivers were flowing above their respective danger levels on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, according to the state Water Resources Department.