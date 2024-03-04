Bihar: Raj Bhavan directs banks to de-freeze accounts of state-run varsities

The Bihar Raj Bhavan has written to banks to overrule an education department order that had frozen the accounts of state-run universities, barring one.

The standoff between the Raj Bhavan and the education department seemed to worsen with the authorities lodging a police complaint against at least one of the VCs on Sunday, 3 March.

The Raj Bhavan's direction comes after the Bihar government had ordered freezing of the bank accounts of all state-run universities, barring one, and withheld salaries of their vice-chancellors for allegedly being absent at a recent review meeting convened by the education department.

In a letter, Robert L. Chongthu, principal secretary to the governor—who is also the chancellor of the state universities—directed the banks on Sunday to de-freeze the accounts of the varsities immediately.

'The chancellor (governor) has ordered that the order of the education department stands withdrawn,' said the Raj Bhavan letter, a copy of which is with PTI.