Bihar govt notice to construction company over bridge collapse, executive engineer suspended

There are 22 pillars in the middle of the river and as the depth of the piles are all 150 feet deep, it was inevitable that deterioration would arise in all these pillars.



Earlier in the day, JD-U MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria, Sanjiv Kumar alleged that Additional Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit is directly involved in the corruption.



In his reaction, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose ire against the company was palpable, said: "It was a painful experience for me when I learnt about the bridge collapse on Sunday. I immediately asked the officials to go to the spot and take action against the accused persons. The bridge was not constructed in a right manner that is the reason why it had collapsed twice. The Deputy CM and officials of BRPNNL will look after it. I want to complete this bridge as soon as possible."



"I thought about the bridge in 2012 and the construction started in 2015," he added.