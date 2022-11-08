Bihar govt to act against liquor operators outside the state also

"We are focusing on the arrest of those persons who are involved in storage and manufacturing of liquor in Bihar," Subhani said.



The liquor ban law was imposed in Bihar in April 2016 and was amended in April this year. As per the amended law, a person who is nabbed for the first time on the charge of consuming liquor would get released after depositing a fine. The fine is being accepted only on the condition that the first-time offenders provide the details of the person who supplied the liquor. There is a provision to lodge them in jail for repeating the offence.



"Our goal has been achieved with the amended law. The second-time offenders are booked and sent to jail. Besides, the agencies also know the identities of operators," he said.