Bihar has lowest literacy rate followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan: Ministry of Education

Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to Ministry of Education.

The literacy rate in rural India is 67.77 per cent as compared to 84.11 per cent in urban India, it said.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"Samagra Shiksha scheme envisages the school as a continuum from pre-school, primary, upper primary, secondary to senior secondary levels.