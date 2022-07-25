Bihar liquor ban: 13,391 1st-time offenders freed in 3 months after paying fine

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 to 5,000 depending on the situation. The first-time offenders paid Rs 2,677 on an average per person during the three months.



Liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016 with severe punishment up to 10 year-jail term. As a large number of offenders were first-timers who were lodged in jails adding to the number of pending cases, which is more than three lakhs, the Nitish Kumar government eventually amended the Liquor Prohibition Act under Article 37. The first-time offenders after paying the fine of Rs 2,000 to 5,000 each at the police station in the presence of duty magistrate were released.



There is also a prohibition of one-month jail term in case the first-time offenders are unable to pay the fine.