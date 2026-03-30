Bihar: MGNREGS workers protest marks 87 days; Kharge slams Centre over ‘erosion of right to work’

The Modi government’s antipathy towards the UPA-era MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) is increasingly becoming evident on the ground, despite official claims of continuity. In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the crisis has spiralled into a prolonged agitation.

According to media reports, MGNREGS workers have been protesting at the district headquarters for 87 days, alleging that repeated assurances have not translated into actual job allocation.

In states across Bihar to Rajasthan, thousands of rural workers, as per various reports, claimed they have not been given work for months, pushing households into acute financial distress.

The Centre has maintained that the MGNREGS would continue unchanged until the rollout of the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G), passed in December.

The protest, which began on January 2, involves nearly 12,000 workers who allege that they have been without employment for three to four months even before proposed changes to the rural employment framework were formally introduced.

However, workers and activists say the ground reality sharply contradicts these assurances.

Those familiar with the situation point to a deepening financial crisis among rural households, many of whom rely on MGNREGS as a critical safety net during distress periods.