Bihar minister booked by Gaya Police for remark against woman leader

Gaya Police have registered an FIR against Bihar cooperatives minister Surendra Yadav for his 'objectionable' comment about a woman leader, an official said. The FIR has been registered in Fatehpur police station following a direction issued by a district court on Wednesday. The complainant is Karishma Singh, a member of the district council and a JD(U) leader.

Surendra Yadav is the cooperative minister in the RJD quota in the Nitish Kumar government. While addressing a gathering in Gaya nearly two-and-a-half months ago, Yadav said that a "madam wearing half pant" was brought to the election, and that "youths had clicked her photographs and kissed them".

The statement by Yadav had created a huge uproar in Bihar at the time. Karishma Singh lodged a complaint in the Gaya district court seeking justice in the matter, and also submitted the video statement of Yadav to the court.