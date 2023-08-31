Bihar minister booked by Gaya Police for remark against woman leader
RJD leader Surendra Yadav’s ‘madam wearing half pant' comment has led to an FIR being filed against him in Fatehpur police station
Gaya Police have registered an FIR against Bihar cooperatives minister Surendra Yadav for his 'objectionable' comment about a woman leader, an official said. The FIR has been registered in Fatehpur police station following a direction issued by a district court on Wednesday. The complainant is Karishma Singh, a member of the district council and a JD(U) leader.
Surendra Yadav is the cooperative minister in the RJD quota in the Nitish Kumar government. While addressing a gathering in Gaya nearly two-and-a-half months ago, Yadav said that a "madam wearing half pant" was brought to the election, and that "youths had clicked her photographs and kissed them".
The statement by Yadav had created a huge uproar in Bihar at the time. Karishma Singh lodged a complaint in the Gaya district court seeking justice in the matter, and also submitted the video statement of Yadav to the court.
