Bihar MLC elections to be conducted through ballot papers

"The ballot papers contain the names of candidates, his/her photographs, followed by the party's name and a blank box where voters would cast their votes in favour of the particular candidates," an official said.



"The ECB has also introduced a grading system for the candidates. In case voters have multiple choices, they can also mention a choice number 1, to 5," he said.



The voters can cast their votes only through violet colour sketch pen. Other pens, pencils, ball pens are not allowed. Thumb impressions, finger impressions or signatures are also prohibited.