Bihar: Nitish Kumar resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

After the JD(U) meeting, Kumar drove to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation from where he returned to his residence, stopping for a while to inform the large posse of journalists it was decided at the party meeting that we quit the NDA. I have, therefore, resigned as the NDA's Chief Minister.





Shortly afterwards, Kumar drove to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, just across the street, where all leaders of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, had gathered. Kumar, who was accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, spent nearly half an hour at Rabri Devi's residence.