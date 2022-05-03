Bihar Police crackdown on fake SIMs to check sextortion

There are several gangs based in Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal that are extorting money from people by blackmailing them with WhatsApp video callings through their associates in Bihar, the ADGP said.



"These criminals use mobile SIM cards issued on fake and forged documents, this is the reason that we have asked telecom service providers to book customers with SIMs issued on fake documents," Khan said.



"We are in constant touch with senior officials of Delhi, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and West Bengal Police to identify and arrest cyber criminals operating from there," he said.



In most cases, cybercriminals mainly target men through WhatsApp chats from fake accounts. After sending some messages, the woman, a part of the gang, video calls the man after getting numbers during their conversation and starts stripping during the call. Then, with their naked video recordings as evidence, the criminals begin blackmailing the victim, threatening to upload their photos on social media.



"Cybercriminals send screenshots of the video and ask for money in return. These fraudsters make video calls on random numbers in which a nude woman chats with the targeted victim", said Khan while explaining the modus operandi.