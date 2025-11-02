Bihar: Rahul Gandhi jumps into muddy pond, interacts with fishermen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped into a muddy pond in Bihar and interacted with fishermen present at the spot, whom he told that they always had his back.

The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, who addressed a rally in Begusarai district, went to a nearby pond along with former state minister Mukesh Sahni, whose Vikassheel Insan Party is a junior partner in the INDIA bloc.

The leaders took a boat to reach the middle of a pond, where Sahni, who had stripped down to his vest and underpants, cast a net, impressing Gandhi with his prowess.

The former minister, who likes to be called 'son of Mallah', a nickname highlighting that the former Bollywood set designer was back home to champion the cause of the fisherman's community to which he belongs, appeared excited with his catch and jumped into the chest-deep waters.

The Congress leader, who kept donning his trademark white T-shirt and cargo pants, followed Sahni, evoking roars of 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad'.

A large number of fishermen were also present at the spot, some of whom dived to join the leaders in chest-deep waters. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was also among those present.