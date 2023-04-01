Bihar: Ram Navami violence in Sasaram, Nalanda ahead of Amit Shah rallies

After Sasaram, Bihar's Nalanda district witnessed violent clashes over the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Friday, leading to loss of both public and private property.

A minor child also sustained gunshot injuries. Four other persons also sustained injuries. They were admitted in Sadar hospital and they are said to be out of danger.



According to media reports, violence was triggered during the Yatra started from Labour Welfare Centre on Friday evening. When it reached Kanta area, some persons pelted stones from the rooftops of the buildings, and this led to stampede-like situation and then, clashes.



Stones were pelted from both sides and led to protesters going on a rampage and vandalising or setting afire many vehicles, including a police jeep, as well as some shops, while police at the spot were unable to stop them due to inadequate numbers. Some police personnel also bore the brunt of the violence, which swept the Gagandiwan, Bhawarpur, Murarpur and Kanta localities of Nalanda city.



