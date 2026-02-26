Bihar: Several students fall ill during filariasis drive in Patna

“Several children fell ill at the primary school where our MDA campaign was underway. They are now safe and have no complications,” the medical officer at the Athmalgola Community Health Centre (CHC) told reporters.

A Quick Response Team (QRT) and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the school. The affected students were taken to a nearby hospital for medical observation and treatment. Officials later confirmed that all the children were stable and had responded well to care.

The health department emphasised that the campaign has been ongoing for several days across Bihar without any major adverse incidents. “The medicine is being administered statewide, and no significant issues have been reported elsewhere,” the medical officer said.

The MDA campaign is part of a broader public health initiative to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, a parasitic disease caused by thread-like worms and transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. The preventive drugs are distributed periodically to at-risk populations to break the cycle of transmission.

Authorities said monitoring is continuing in the area to ensure the safety and confidence of parents and students participating in the programme.

With PTI inputs