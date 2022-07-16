Bihar: The Phulwari Sharif terror module has Pakistan connection

"Marguv, a native of Bihar's Gaya district had completed the course of Hafiz Bastania and Fokania. He is said to be a radicalised person who was in contact with Pakistani youths through Whatsapp, Facebook and e-mail since 2016. During investigation, Marguv was involved in uploading and passing provocative audio and video content on social networking platforms and his Whatsapp group 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'. He was also associated with a Pakistani group 'Tahriq-e-Labbaik'. A Pakistani national named Faizan is also in regular contact with him," the SSP added.



Marguv is currently residing in Isopur Canal locality under Phulwari Sharif police station. An FIR was also registered in the Phulwari Sharif police station.



The joint team of Patna ATS and the NIA conducted raids at Sabji Bagh locality on Friday and recovered objectionable material from the offices of PFI.



The joint team has arrested seven persons till now, including Marguv. The other accused are identified as Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired Jharkhand Sub-Inspector Athar Parvez, Shamim Akhtar, Arman Malik, Tahir Ahmed and Shabbir Malik.



The Patna police registered an FIR against 26 persons in connection with this case and 19 of them are currently absconding.