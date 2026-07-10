Bihar to dismiss over 3,000 teachers over fake degrees, forged certificates

The Bihar government will dismiss more than 3,000 teachers accused of securing jobs using fake degrees and forged educational certificates, education minister Mithilesh Tiwary said on Friday, announcing one of the state’s biggest crackdowns on fraudulent appointments in the school system.

Tiwary said the action followed a detailed investigation by the state Vigilance Bureau into teacher recruitment carried out between 2006 and 2015. The probe, he said, uncovered large-scale irregularities involving forged academic documents and certificates issued by fake educational institutions.

Addressing reporters, the minister said the education department had been directed to initiate strict action against the teachers identified in the investigation. He added that once they were dismissed, disciplinary proceedings would also be launched against them.