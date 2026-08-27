Bihar TRE-4 exam to be held in single phase after student protests

The BPSC has announced 32,388 teaching posts under TRE-4, covering primary, middle and senior secondary schools. The recruitment process has become a major focus of student protests in the state amid wider concerns over the conduct of government-job examinations.

The agitation has also encompassed demands relating to other BPSC examinations. Student groups have alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC preliminary examination and have demanded its cancellation, while the commission has rejected allegations of a paper leak and said a question paper circulating on social media was fake.

The protests escalated further after BPSC examination controller Rajesh Kumar Singh made a remark at a press conference that protesters objected to. The official later said the remark had been taken out of context and expressed regret if it had caused offence. The state government subsequently suspended him.

Against this backdrop, Choudhary said the government had been serious about the students' demands from the beginning. In a post on X on Thursday, he said, 'The government has been serious about the demands of students from the very beginning. Now, a decision has been taken.. that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase.'

The chief minister also announced measures aimed at addressing wider grievances over the state's examination system. He said the government had constituted an expert committee on examination reforms to recommend improvements in the conduct of various examinations. The committee, chaired by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court, will also hear students' grievances relating to examinations.

'The state government has constituted an expert committee on examination reforms to recommend improvements in various exams. The panel, chaired by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court, will also hear the grievances of students related to various examinations,' Choudhary said in the post.

The government has also launched the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Portal and Vidyaarthi Sahayata Shivir programmes for the prompt resolution of students' complaints and grievances.

The announcement addresses one of the protesters' principal demands, but several other issues remain unresolved. Student groups have continued to raise concerns over recruitment transparency, examination procedures, domicile rules and alleged irregularities in government-job examinations.

With PTI inputs