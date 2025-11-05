Bilaspur train collision: Death toll rises to 11, inquiry ordered into signal violation

“It is now under investigation why the loco pilot failed to stop despite the signal being red and the goods train clearly visible ahead,” said a senior railway official.

The loco pilot of the passenger train, Vidya Sagar, was among those killed, while assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj sustained serious injuries. The brake van of the goods train bore the brunt of the impact, with extensive damage reported. The guard of the goods train narrowly escaped with minor injuries after jumping out moments before the collision.

Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each victim and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to determine the precise cause of the crash and recommend preventive measures.

The tragic collision has once again raised questions over railway safety protocols and signal adherence, particularly in densely trafficked zones such as Bilaspur.