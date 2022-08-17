Bilkis Bano case: Congress asks if PM Modi approved of Gujarat govt's decision to release convicts

He also asked if it was shared with the court.



"We demand an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on whether the Gujarat government had sought the Centre's concurrence before giving remission to the convicts in Bilkis Bano case," he told reporters.



Seeking answers, Khera said if the Gujarat government had taken your concurrence before granting remission, the prime minister's words would ring hollow.



"What action will the prime minister take against the BJP government of Gujarat? We also want to know from Gujarat who were the members of the jail advisory panel who recommended remission," he asked, alleging that two of the members on the panel are BJP MLAs.



He also asked why some sections of the Opposition were "silent" on the injustice and exhorted them to come together on the issue.



"Why parties that entered politics making 'Nirbhaya' the base are silent today? Do they only exist to garner votes," he asked while making an oblique reference to AAP.



"Why are we silent as a society? We also want to ask why the media is silent, the same media that in one voice sought strong laws after the rape of Nirbhaya.



"If we do not ask these questions now, our society will stink and the world will feel the stench. If we do not ask these questions today there will be no tomorrow for this country," he said.



The Congress asked whether it was possible for the Gujarat government to approve the early release of the convicts without the knowledge and approval of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.



Khera claimed that the 1992 policy under which the Gujarat government granted remission was done away with on May 8, 2013, by Modi who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.



He said that under the Centre's policy of 2014, persons convicted under cases of rape and murder cannot be granted remission.



He termed the claim of the Gujarat government that remission was granted based on the orders of the SC as "misleading".

The Supreme Court had directed Gujarat to dispose of the matter in three months and had not directed the state government to grant them this remission, he said.



"This is not a judicial order, but an executive one," Khera said.