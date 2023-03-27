Bilkis Bano case: SC asks if uniform standards were applied while granting remission to 11 convicts

Advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Bano, submitted that the State where the trial is held is to decide the remission application and Gujarat did not have jurisdiction to grant remission to the convicts. She also stated that the impact of the crime on the society is to be taken into consideration while granting remission.



"The jurisdiction with the State here was Maharashtra and not Gujarat. Here please look at the impact of the crime on society," she said.



Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for one of the PIL petitioners, said the Presiding Judge of the trial court in Mumbai where the case was transferred had categorically stated that this is not a fit case for remission. She said even the CBI also said that remission should not be given to convicts.



Grover contended that while on parole, one of the convicts, molested a woman which has been completely ignored by the authorities.



Advocate Rishi Malhotra, representing one of the convicts, submitted that as per the judgment of the apex court, the policy of the government existing at the time of the commission of offence must be considered and therefore the Gujarat government was justified in deciding the remission applications under the 1992 policy.