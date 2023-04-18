Bilkis Bano case: SC seeks clarification from Guj govt over remission, long paroles to convicts

The Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 riots, questioned the state about its reasons to allow the men to walk free. The case will be heard on May 2.

The bench was hearing pleas challenging premature release of the convicts, including one filed by the victim herself. The apex court had issued notices on March 27.

The bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna wanted to know why the Gujarat government granted the 11 life convicts remission. They highlighted that when remission is considered in such heinous crimes affecting the society at large, the power must be exercised keeping in mind public interest.

“The question is whether govt applied its mind, what material formed the basis of its decision. Law is clear. Just because union has approved does not mean state not required to apply mind. If you don't give us reason, we will draw our own conclusions,” questioned the bench.

Just as the case began, the lawyers of the convicts sought more time to respond in the matter and urged the bench to adjourn the hearing.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi commented, "Every time someone seeks a date!" This led the bench to agree that the accused persons often engage in delaying tactics.