Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on November 29 the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of her seven family members during the Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat government be made available to all parties.

The petitioners have been given time to file their reply to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government.

"A counter has been filed by the Gujarat government. Let counter affidavit be made available to all counsels," the bench said.