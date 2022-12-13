Bilkis Bano: Justice Trivedi recuses from hearing plea against premature release of convicts, case postponed

Supreme Court judge Justice Bela Trivedi on Tuesday recused from hearing the writ petition filed by Gujarat riots gangrape survivor Bilkis Bano. She was challenging the premature release of the 11 life convicts who had gangraped and murdered her family during the 2002 riots. The court has not given the next date of hearing yet.

The writ petition was listed before a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi. When the matter was set to be heard, Justice Rastogi informed the petitioner’s lawyer Shobha Gupta about Justice Trivedi’s recusal. Trivedi was the law secretary of the Gujarat Government between 2004 and 2006.

Justice Rastogi asked for the matter to be listed on a bench on which one of them is not a part of, while Gupta requested for an urgent listing of the matter before the Court closes for winter vacations. The Supreme Court is closed from December 19 to December 31, 2022.