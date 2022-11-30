Bilkis Bano moves SC challenging the release of 11 convicts

The Chief Justice said that the review has to be heard first before Justice Rastogi. Gupta submitted that the matter had to be heard in an open court. The Chief Justice said only the court can decide that, and added that he will decide on the listing after looking into the matter this evening.



In May this year, the apex court ruled that the Gujarat government can consider the remission request as the offence took place in Gujarat. Based on this ruling, the Gujarat government decided to release all 11 convicts.



The high court had held that the Maharashtra government should consider the remission since the trial in the case was conducted there after the transfer from Gujarat.