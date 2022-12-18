Bill to replace SC/ST quota ordinance to be introduced in K'taka legislature session

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Bill to replace the SC/ST reservation ordinance is one among a set of draft laws to be introduced in the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

During the session that begins on Monday, the issues related to northern Karnataka will also be discussed, Bommai said talking to reporters here.

The state government earlier brought in the ordinance hiking the reservation for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent.