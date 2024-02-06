Lok Sabha passes Bill to stop malpractices in competitive exam

A bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 6 February.

Piloting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said its provisions are meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha after rejecting amendments proposed by Opposition members.

Singh said the government "will not allow meritorious (candidates) to be sacrificed at the alter of organised crimes".

He added that the students and candidates do not fall in the purview of this bill and there will be no harm to job aspirants.

The move comes after the cancellation of a series of competitive tests such as the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar following question paper leaks.

The bill also proposes a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.

The committee shall look into developing protocols for insulating digital platforms, devising ways and means for developing foolproof IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance of examination centres and formulating national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be deployed for conduct of such examinations.