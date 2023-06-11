Biparjoy set to intensify into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm': IMD

The Met Office has issued a stern warning to the fishermen, advising them against venturing into the Arabian Sea for the next few days. It has also urged those already at sea to return to shore immediately.



The district administration of Valsad has closed the popular Tithal beach for tourists until June 14 as a safety measure.



"We've advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Shelters have been set up for them and we have closed Tithal Beach for tourists until June 14," said Valsad's Tehsildar TC Patel.



Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has advised fishers, mariners, and others in Gujarat, as well as Daman & Diu, to take all necessary precautions and safety measures.



The ICG units have also been regularly sending advisories to ships at sea through their ships, aircraft, and radar stations.