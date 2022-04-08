Birbhum killings: 4 arrested from Mumbai brought to Kolkata

"We will be taking them to Rampurhat later in the day to speed up the investigation. They will be grilled along with other accused arrested there," the official told PTI.



The CBI on Thursday arrested the four persons -- Bappa, Shabu, Taj Mohammad and Serajul -- from Mumbai where they fled to following the massacre in Rampurhat's Bogtui village on March 21. These were the first arrests made by the central agency after taking over the probe.