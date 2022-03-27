Birbhum violence case: CBI sets up camp office in Bengal's Rampurhat

Before the court order, the local police had lodged a case and had claimed to have arrested 10 people.



The BJP and the others had accused the Trinamool Congress of sheltering the accused. The BJP had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to cover up the incident. Trinamool had denied all the charges.



After the Calcutta High Court order of handing over the probe to the CBI, the West Bengal government said that they would support the agency in conducting a fair probe.