Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman, plan was to extort money from him: police

To terrorise Salman Khan, the threat letter said "Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moosewala hoga," (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, you will meet Moosewala's fate very soon)", and ended with initials `G.B.' (Goldy Brar) and `L.B' (Lawrence Bishnoi), the officials added.



A team of Mumbai Police's crime branch, led by deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar, interrogated Kamble on Thursday.



The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month's murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader.



Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal had said that Kamble was part of the Bishnoi gang.



Another suspect and Kamble's close associate Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune, has been identified as a shooter in the Moosewala's murder case, police had said. He is absconding at present.



Kamble, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, was wanted by the Pune rural police for allegedly sheltering Santosh Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune district in 2021.