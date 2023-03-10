BJD chief Patnaik condemns Centre's policies of LPG price rise, rice quota cut

Patnaik claimed that his government continued to provide all the facilities given to the people under different schemes in Odisha.



Asserting that Odisha pioneered in women empowerment, he said his father Biju Patnaik had made provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in the three-tier panchayat institutions in the 1990s which has been increased to 50 per cent by the BJD government.



The BJD in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had fielded 33 per cent of women candidates for the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Five of the seven women candidates of the party won the elections.



"The women now are a major part of the decision-making process," the chief minister said.