BJD's Subash Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

He sent his resignation letter to chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.



"Consequent upon my election as Mayor of CMC on March 26, 2022, I do hereby submit my resignation under Rule 213 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from the membership of Council of States and I request you to accept the same with immediate effect," Singh said in his resignation letter.



He also thanked the chairman for his support and cooperation during his tenure as a member of the Upper House.