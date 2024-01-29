BJNY: Bihar has led discussion on social justice, esp for OBC, says Rahul Gandhi

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns about the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in India.

During a public meeting in Kishanganj, Bihar, Gandhi emphasised that despite constituting 50 per cent of the country's population, OBCs have inadequate representation. He also noted that Bihar has historically taken the lead in discussions on societal justice.

The yatra's entry into Bihar coincides with Nitish Kumar's decision to break away from the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government and rejoin the NDA, forming yet another government led by himself.