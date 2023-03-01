BJP accounts for more than half of total income declared by 8 national parties in FY 2021-22: ADR

According to the data shared by SBI in response to ADR'sI application, electoral bonds worth Rs 2673.0525 crore were redeemed by parties in FY 2021-22 of which 67.79 per cent of this has been redeemed by national parties.



"Given the anonymity provided to donors by the scheme, it is seen that electoral bonds emerged as the most popular mode of donations to national political parties for FY 2020-21 as well," the ADR said.



Between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22, the income of BJP increased by 154.82 per cent or Rs 1164.783 crore from Rs 752.337 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 1917.12 crore in 2021-22.



The income of TMC increased by 633.36 per cent (Rs 471.328 crore) from Rs 74.417 crore during FY 2020-21 to Rs 545.745 crore during FY 2021-22.