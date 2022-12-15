BJP activists in UP seek boycott of 'Pathan'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday termed the costumes and scenes in the film "obscene and condemnable".



"Actress Deepika Padukone's costume is highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be changed, or we will have to take a decision on ist screening in Madhya Pradesh," Mishra said while accusing the actress of supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang.



Notably, leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Govind Singh has also expressed his anger on costumes in the song. "The scenes of the song and costumes are highly objectionable. Such things are not acceptable in Indian culture," Singh said.