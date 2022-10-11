BJP allowing RSS camps in govt residential schools in Karnataka, claims SFI

"The RSS, known as a communal force, is allowed to conduct camps for students. Social Welfare Development Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari has himself recommended the holding of camps for students," Vasudeva Reddy said.



"This is a part of saffronisation of education by the ruling BJP. The BJP is coming with this idea of communalism as continuation of hijab, school syllabus revision issues. This is an attempt by the ruling BJP to hand over educational institutions to the RSS. We condemn it," he alleged.



"These RSS camps must be stopped immediately. In those camps, weapons are being used and physical training is being given. RSS is involved in anti-social activities. It is a matter of concern that what kind of an influence these camps would have on tender minds," Vasudeva Reddy said.