Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP at Samvidhan Sammelan, defends tribal identity
Rahul Gandhi pledged to conduct a caste census, initiate an institutional survey, and remove the existing 50 percent cap on reservations.
Addressing the Samvidhan Sammelan in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of using central agencies to suppress opposition voices and undermine the democratic process.
The event was focused on the concerns of the tribal population, the largest community in the state. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the importance of tribal identity, criticizing the BJP for referring to tribals as vanvasi (forest dwellers).
"BJP people call tribals as forest dwellers (vanvasi), and then they try to destroy your history and your way of life," he said. Reaffirming the Congress party’s stance, he stated, "You are Adivasi – the first owners of this country." He highlighted that tribal identity is not just a word, but a symbol of their rich history and cultural heritage.
He also outlined key promises his party would fulfill if voted to power during the speech. Rahul pledged to conduct a caste census, initiate an institutional survey, and remove the existing 50 percent cap on reservations.
"The Congress party will ensure these initiatives are implemented," Gandhi said, underscoring his commitment to address social justice and equity issues.
Gandhi further sharpened his attack on the ruling BJP, accusing the party of monopolizing the country’s institutions.
"BJP has everything – money, institutions, media, CBI, ED, IT. But we have the truth, and we don't need anything else. Because as long as we have the truth, we will get justice," he asserted, positioning his party as the defenders of democracy and justice.
He claimed that institutions such as the media, the Election Commission, and central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate were all being controlled by the BJP, undermining their independence and eroding the democratic system. "All arms of the state are not working. None of these [institutions], because BJP controls all of them," he said.
Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar in 2000, has a significant Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, constituting nearly 26 percent of the state's population.
Tribals have historically played a crucial role in the state's politics, and parties often focus on tribal issues to garner support. Tribals in Jharkhand have long been at the forefront of movements to preserve their land, culture, and rights, making their votes crucial in the upcoming elections.
However, the state's tribal population has also faced challenges, including land acquisition disputes, resource exploitation, and lack of adequate representation. Over the years, the Congress, in alliance with the JMM, has raised the issues concerning tribal rights, while the BJP has faced criticism for policies that allegedly disregard the concerns of the indigenous communities.
The Jharkhand Assembly elections are expected to be fierce, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance aiming to retain power, while the BJP seeks to make a comeback. Tribal issues are likely to be a major focal point, given the community's electoral significance in the state.
By underscoring the Congress party's commitment to tribal welfare and accusing the BJP of undermining the democratic process, Rahul Gandhi is setting the stage for a heated electoral battle in Jharkhand.
The Election Commission of India has announced that the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 13 and November 20 across the state’s 81 constituencies. With around 2.6 crore registered voters, including a notable number of young and first-time voters, the elections are expected to be closely watched. The counting of votes is set to take place in the last week of November or early December
