Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP at Samvidhan Sammelan, defends tribal identity

Addressing the Samvidhan Sammelan in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of using central agencies to suppress opposition voices and undermine the democratic process.

The event was focused on the concerns of the tribal population, the largest community in the state. During his speech, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the importance of tribal identity, criticizing the BJP for referring to tribals as vanvasi (forest dwellers).

"BJP people call tribals as forest dwellers (vanvasi), and then they try to destroy your history and your way of life," he said. Reaffirming the Congress party’s stance, he stated, "You are Adivasi – the first owners of this country." He highlighted that tribal identity is not just a word, but a symbol of their rich history and cultural heritage.