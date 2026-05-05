BJP begins Bengal chapter amid reports of violence, claims and counterclaims

Other videos making the rounds depict acts of physical assault and public humiliation. In one clip, a man dressed in a saree is seen being beaten and paraded through the streets while slogans are shouted. Another shows a group confronting a woman in a tense standoff. These videos have been amplified by political figures, each framing them as evidence of either rising intolerance or selective outrage. Yet, as with many viral posts, key details—such as location, date, and those involved—remain unclear.

Amid these developments, political leaders have issued sharply contrasting messages. Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on the evening of May 4, prime minister Narendra Modi said: "This marks the beginning of a new chapter linked to the future of Bengal. The discourse should be about 'change,' not 'revenge' [badla nahin badlav]. It should be a discussion about the 'future', not about 'fear'. Let us put an end to this cycle of violence."

Meanwhile, a video statement by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari—a contender for the chief minister's post—has gone viral. Suvendu Adhikari is reported to have told ANI: "The Hindus of Nandigram voted for me. The entire Muslim vote went to the TMC. My path is clear; I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram."

Reports of vandalism targeting party offices in multiple districts have also surfaced, with claims of arson, destruction of property, and intimidation. Several areas—including Bally, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and parts of Kolkata—are mentioned in these accounts. However, comprehensive verification from neutral authorities or independent media remains limited at this stage.

The situation highlights a recurring pattern in the aftermath of high-stakes elections: a mix of genuine local tensions, partisan messaging, and the rapid spread of unverified content. In such an environment, misinformation can travel quickly, often shaping perceptions before facts are fully established.

Authorities have yet to release a detailed, statewide assessment of law and order conditions following the results. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to exercise caution in consuming and sharing content online, especially when it originates from unofficial or politically affiliated sources.

As West Bengal prepares for the swearing-in of its new government, the focus is likely to remain on maintaining stability and verifying facts in an increasingly polarized information landscape.