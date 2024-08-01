BJP can’t dismantle JD(S), it has strong presence in south Karnataka: Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday, 1 August, said that the BJP cannot dismantle the JD(S) as they have a strong presence in the south of the state.

“Given JD(S)’ stronghold in south Karnataka, the BJP cannot dismantle them,” the deputy chief minister told media person at the Vidhana Soudha while responding to BJP’s foot march (padyatra) against chief minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA case.

“Whether it is Kumaraswamy, myself, or any BJP member, everyone is engaged in politics. I believe Kumaraswamy will safeguard his party and keep up his party’s presence,” said the deputy chief minister, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief.

He said that the BJP won about 10 constituencies with the support of JD(S) in the Lok Sabha elections including Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural.

“If the BJP disregards JD(S) and tries to undermine their leadership, how will JD-S tolerate it? JD-S can only be dismantled if both the parties merge with each other,” the Congress state chief said.