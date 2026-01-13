BJP-CCP meet: Congress flays Modi govt. for hypocrisy, meek surrender to China

A day after a six-member delegation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) met leaders of the ruling BJP at the party headquarters, the Congress launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of maintaining a studied silence on China’s repeated transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Does the BJP ever raise the issue of Chinese intrusions? Do they speak about restoring the status quo ante of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh? Do they confront Beijing over the rapid militarisation and the construction of so-called model villages along the LAC?” the party asked, alleging that the government had “surrendered” before China.

The Chinese delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Dept of Communist Party of China (IDCPC). Several BJP leaders have posted photographs of the meeting on X.