BJP-CCP meet: Congress flays Modi govt. for hypocrisy, meek surrender to China
Pawan Khera accuses BJP of rolling out the "red carpet" to China despite a string of developments — from the Galwan clashes to latest assertions over the Skshang Valley
A day after a six-member delegation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) met leaders of the ruling BJP at the party headquarters, the Congress launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, accusing it of maintaining a studied silence on China’s repeated transgressions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“Does the BJP ever raise the issue of Chinese intrusions? Do they speak about restoring the status quo ante of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh? Do they confront Beijing over the rapid militarisation and the construction of so-called model villages along the LAC?” the party asked, alleging that the government had “surrendered” before China.
The Chinese delegation was led by Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Dept of Communist Party of China (IDCPC). Several BJP leaders have posted photographs of the meeting on X.
The Congress said the timing of the meeting was particularly disquieting as China has rejected India’s claim over the Skshang Valley in Kashmir — a move that the principal opposition party has described as a direct assault on India’s territorial integrity.
China has rejected India’s claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Kashmir, asserting that the territory “belongs to China”. Media reports also indicate that Beijing has built roads and other military infrastructure in the area.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, 13 January, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “India’s strategic interests, territorial integrity and sovereignty have been severely compromised under the Modi government. What we are witnessing is not diplomacy but a policy of surrender. Undermining national interest has become the defining feature of this government’s China policy.”
Khera cited a string of developments — from the Galwan clashes to Beijing’s latest assertions over the Skshang Valley — to argue that China has repeatedly “betrayed” India even as New Delhi projects normalcy in bilateral ties.
He also alleged that Beijing has weaponised trade, restricting Indian companies’ access to rare earth minerals and what he termed “specialised fertilisers”, thereby tightening its grip over critical sectors.
Pawan Khera further attacked the BJP saying it has even taught a chameleon a new trick. "Those who were supposed to show 'red eyes' to China have instead rolled out the 'red carpet'."
It is worth noting here that since 2008, there have been at least 12 recorded interactions between the BJP and the CCP. From Rajnath Singh to Nitin Gadkari, senior BJP leaders have consistently advocated engagement with China.
“They speak of transparency in public, but nothing is known about what transpires behind these closed-door meetings with CCP officials or the nature of the ‘collaboration’ that has emerged between the CCP and the BJP–RSS ecosystem,” he said, questioning the opacity surrounding these exchanges.
Calling for “full accountability and complete transparency” on India’s China policy, the Congress demanded that the government disclose the agenda, outcomes and minutes of all meetings between CCP representatives and BJP or RSS functionaries.
“In a democracy, foreign policy cannot be conducted behind closed doors while facts on the ground continue to change at our borders,” the party said, warning that continued secrecy on China now posed a direct threat to India’s sovereignty.
